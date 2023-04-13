Go to the main site
    Drought sends Emilia Romagna canal into level of pre-alert

    13 April 2023, 10:27

    ROME.KAZINFORM Drought has already pushed the level of water in the Emiliano-Romagnolo Canal (CER) to below the safety level of 3.25 m above sea level, two months earlier than in 2022.

    The water level at the Palantone water-supply plant in Bondeno (Ferrara) now stands at 3.14 m, a level of pre-alert, ANSA reports.

    Last year it entered the pre-alert stage dipping to 3.02 m in June.

    The CER is an artificial waterway providing crucial irrigation to crops in one of Italy's most important agricultural areas.

    Italy is in the grips of a prolonged drought that is leading to water shortages in many parts of the country.

    Low levels of rain and snowfall this winter have exacerbated an already difficult situation after the lack of rainfall and long series of heat waves endured last summer hit its water resources badly.

    Mild winter temperatures have also brought forward the melting of snow on the mountains.

    Scientists say that extreme weather events like heat waves, supercharged storms, flooding and droughts are becoming more frequent and more intense because of climate change caused by human greenhouse-gas emissions.

    World News
