Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Drought: Lombardy almost out of water for agriculture

    20 July 2022 21:48

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said Tuesday that his region has almost run out of water for agriculture due to the severe drought that has hit Italy, especially northern regions, ANSA reports.

    «Unfortunately, we have got to such a level of drought that water for agriculture is running out,» Fontana said at a conference at Pavia University.
    «Lakes Maggiore, Garda and Como have reserves that it will be possible to use for agricultural purposes for a few days.
    »The situation is very worrying.
    «If it doesn't rain in the next few days, it will be difficult to find water resources for agriculture».
    Scientists say that extreme weather events like the heat waves that are currently hitting many parts of Europe, supercharged storms, flooding and droughts are becoming more frequent and intense because of climate change caused by human activity.


    Photo: ansa.it
    #Natural disasters #World News #Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy set for another intense heat wave
    Shock after man beats migrant to death in street in Italy
    ANSA: Employment rate climbs to record high of 60.1% in Italy
    Whole town evacuated due to huge fire in Friuli
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association