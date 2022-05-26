Drought forecast for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Mets issued a preliminary drought forecast for Kazakhstan for June, 2022, Kazhydromet reports.

Moderate drought is expected this June in Maiynkum district in Zhambyl region.

Karmakchy district of Kyzylorda region and Karakiya district of Mangistau region are set to brace for severe drought.

Favorable subhumid conditions are in store for Ryskulov district in Zhambyl region, Uilskiy district in Aktobe region, and Sairam district in Turkestan region.

Drought intensity and degree of its impact in each region of Kazakhstan vary. All the forecasts are submitted to the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry and uploaded on the application, it said in a statement.



