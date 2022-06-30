Go to the main site
    Drought emergency spreads to central Italy

    30 June 2022, 20:20

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's drought emergency is spreading from the north to central Italy, the water observatory ANBI said Thursday, ANSA reports.

    Water levels in the Po are three quarters down in the worst drought in 70 years but levels of the Arno, Aniene and Tiber are more than half down and over 30% of national crop production is now threatened.

    The epicentre of the drought has shifted southwards but the drought has not eased its grip on the north, ANBI said.

    Recent storms have bumped up the Po level a tad but it is set to fall again in the scorching summer heat, ANBI said.

    Several regions are considering water rationing.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News climate change
