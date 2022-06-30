Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Drought emergency spreads to central Italy

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 June 2022, 20:20
Drought emergency spreads to central Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's drought emergency is spreading from the north to central Italy, the water observatory ANBI said Thursday, ANSA reports.

Water levels in the Po are three quarters down in the worst drought in 70 years but levels of the Arno, Aniene and Tiber are more than half down and over 30% of national crop production is now threatened.

The epicentre of the drought has shifted southwards but the drought has not eased its grip on the north, ANBI said.

Recent storms have bumped up the Po level a tad but it is set to fall again in the scorching summer heat, ANBI said.

Several regions are considering water rationing.


Natural disasters   World News   climate change  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships