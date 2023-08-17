Drought destroys 170,000ha of croplands in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 170 hectares of croplands in four regions of the country have been destroyed by drought, Kazinform reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.



According to the operational data from the regional agriculture departments, 46% of grain crops are in a good condition, 45.3% are in satisfactory condition and 7.6% are in a poor condition. Drought heavily affected crops in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions. 170,900 hectares of croplands were destroyed in some areas of Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions, the Ministry says.

This year, Kazakhstani farmers have planted grain crops on 17.5 million hectares of lands which is 1.4 million hectares more compared to 2022. Wheat crops are grown on 13.7 million hectares of lands, which is 834,900 hectares more against the last year.