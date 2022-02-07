Go to the main site
    Drop in COVID-19 cases reported in Almaty region

    7 February 2022, 12:44

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped in Almaty region in the past couple of weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region said in a statement that as of 7 February Almaty region registered a total of 67,555 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 51,334 COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the infection.

    In the past day the region added 195 fresh infections, including 42 symptomless cases. Of 195, 51 new COVID-19 cases were reported among schoolchildren.

    To date, 1,036,030 people got vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in Almaty region, including 68,885 teenagers aged 12-17, 3,498 pregnant women and 11,991 nursing mothers. The second component was administered to 915,087 people, including 35,079 teenagers, 2,093 pregnant women and 6,492 nursing mothers.

    A total of 167,397 people got revaccinated against the coronavirus infection.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

