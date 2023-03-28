Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Driver killed as two trucks collide in Aktobe region

28 March 2023, 07:25
Driver killed as two trucks collide in Aktobe region Photo: polisia.kz

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A fatal road accident occurred in the Aktobe region, as Mercedes and Volvo trucks collided with each other on the 1,000th kilometer of Samara-Shymkent highway, Kazinform learned from POLISIA.KZ Telegram channel.

Mercedes truck caught fire immediately after the collision. Its driver was rushed into the nearest hospital.

The driver of the Volvo truck died at the scene. An investigation is underway.

Police urge drivers to strictly observe road safety rules.



News