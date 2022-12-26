Driver dies in two-truck crash in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A man died in an accident involving two trucks on Samara-Shymkent road, Karatobinskiy district, West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

The accident involving Volvo and DAF trucks occurred at about 6:00pm on December 24.

According to the police, a 44-year-old driver of Volvo vehicle after losing control crossed into an oncoming lane and collided with the DAV truck driven by a Kyrgyz national, born in 1983.

As a result of the accident, the Volvo vehicle driver died of the sustained injuries on the spot. A 24-year-old passenger of the truck was rushed to the regional clinical hospital in Uralsk city.

A pretrial investigation has been launched.

Photo: polisia.kz



