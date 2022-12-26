Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Driver dies in two-truck crash in W Kazakhstan

    26 December 2022, 20:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A man died in an accident involving two trucks on Samara-Shymkent road, Karatobinskiy district, West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    The accident involving Volvo and DAF trucks occurred at about 6:00pm on December 24.

    According to the police, a 44-year-old driver of Volvo vehicle after losing control crossed into an oncoming lane and collided with the DAV truck driven by a Kyrgyz national, born in 1983.

    As a result of the accident, the Volvo vehicle driver died of the sustained injuries on the spot. A 24-year-old passenger of the truck was rushed to the regional clinical hospital in Uralsk city.

    A pretrial investigation has been launched.

    Photo: polisia.kz
    West Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Passenger killed in head-on crash in Atyrau
    4 die in road accident in Almaty rgn
    Popular
    1 December 26. Today's Birthdays
    2 Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr
    3 December 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh President signs youth policy law
    5 Atyrau region creates over 24,000 jobs