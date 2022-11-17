Driver and passenger die in road accident in Aktobe region
17 November 2022, 15:50
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A road accident killing two occurred on Shalkar-Bozoi road in Aktobe region, Kazinform cites the press service of the police department.
According to the police department of Aktobe region, on November 14 a driver, 44, of the VAZ-21115 car hit the GAZel vehicle after losing control and crossing into an oncoming lane near Baikadam village, Shalkar district.
As a result of the accident, the VAZ-21115 driver and passenger died on the sport and the driver and two passengers of the GAZel were rushed to the central district hospital in Shalkar town.
