    • Drinking water supply stands at 96% in Kazakhstan – National Economy Minister

    2 August 2022 12:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported what results had been achieved in terms of implementation of a national project aimed at the development of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While delivering his report at the Tuesday’s Government meeting, Minister Kuantyrov said the provision of the population with drinking water had reached 96% countrywide as part of the ‘Strong regions – drivers of the country’s development» national project.

    «During the reporting period wear and tear of utility and transport infrastructure has declined in single-industry and small towns to 57.6% and 45.5%, respectively. 17.1 million square meters of housing has been commissioned and share of roads of republican and local subordination has climbed to 90% and 80%, accordingly,» he said.

    The National Economy Minister also revealed some 112,000 new workplaces had been created.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

