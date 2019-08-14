Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Dreams coming true: Kazakh boy without legs invited to Liverpool’s training session

    14 August 2019, 11:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ali Turganbekov, a Kazakh boy born without legs, called by journalists «Kazakhstani Nick Vujicic» for his physiological condition, was invited to a training session of Liverpool ahead of its UEFA Super Cup match vs. Chelsea, Kazinform reports.

    «I am happy!» Ali posted laconically in hisInstagram.

    The boy posted pictures with his football idolsMohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and chief coach of the team Jurgen Klopp.


    The Liverpool vs. Chelsea match will begin at00:45am (Nur-Sultan time) in the night of Thursday at Istanbul’s Vodafone Stadium which can accept up to 43,500 spectators. The matchwill be aired in Kazakhstan by Qazsport TV channel.


    Earlier, Ali met with the world’s football starLionel Messi, ParisSaint-Germai’s Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani andNeymar and other legends of football, such as Diego Maradona and AndreyShevchenko who also invited the boy to play football with them.

    In December 2017, Ali met Australianmotivational speaker Nick Vujicic.

    Ali Turganbekov was born with amelia, a rare birth defect. Despite his diagnosis, theboy keeps his head and motivates other people to live a full-on life. «I want to motivate everyone around the worldto do sports. I dream of becoming a sports ambassador» he posted on Instagram.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events