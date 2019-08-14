Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dreams coming true: Kazakh boy without legs invited to Liverpool’s training session

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 August 2019, 11:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ali Turganbekov, a Kazakh boy born without legs, called by journalists «Kazakhstani Nick Vujicic» for his physiological condition, was invited to a training session of Liverpool ahead of its UEFA Super Cup match vs. Chelsea, Kazinform reports.

«I am happy!» Ali posted laconically in his Instagram.

The boy posted pictures with his football idols Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and chief coach of the team Jurgen Klopp.

photo


The Liverpool vs. Chelsea match will begin at 00:45am (Nur-Sultan time) in the night of Thursday at Istanbul’s Vodafone Stadium which can accept up to 43,500 spectators. The match will be aired in Kazakhstan by Qazsport TV channel.

photo

photo

photo


Earlier, Ali met with the world’s football star Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germai’s Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani and Neymar and other legends of football, such as Diego Maradona and Andrey Shevchenko who also invited the boy to play football with them.

In December 2017, Ali met Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic.

Ali Turganbekov was born with amelia, a rare birth defect. Despite his diagnosis, the boy keeps his head and motivates other people to live a full-on life. «I want to motivate everyone around the world to do sports. I dream of becoming a sports ambassador» he posted on Instagram.


