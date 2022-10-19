Go to the main site
    Drama Theatres Festival kicks off in Kazakhstan

    19 October 2022, 08:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XXVIII Republican Festival of Drama Theatres of Kazakhstan opened in Astana, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service reports.

    This year the grand event is dated to the 100 th anniversary of outstanding theatre and cinema actress, people’s artist of USRR, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Sholpan Zhandarbekova. Besides, events dedicated to the 80 th anniversary of people’s artist of Kazakhstan Kadyr Zhetpisbayev will be held as part of the festival.

    The festival brings together 10 theatres of Kazakhstan.

    The festival will run until October 23.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

