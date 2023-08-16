Go to the main site
    Draft new general layout of Kazakh capital presented

    16 August 2023, 14:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital held public hearings on the draft new general layout of the city, Kazinform reports.

    As of now, the draft general layout is at the approval stage. According to the current general layout as of 2016, the city population was expected to stand at 1,220,000 people. But as of early 2022, the city population rose to 1,240,000. The population of the city increases by 50,000 people every year.

    According to the new general layout the city is divided into 148 layout segments to build most livable city. The planning segment is a large city territory consisting of several residential estates.

    As stated there, the city has 133 secondary schools. The new general layout suggests construction of 164 schools more. Of which 15 were commissioned in 2022, 74 will be put into service by 2025, 75 more will open their doors by 2035. There are 429 preschool institutions. 178 more will be constructed by 2035.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

