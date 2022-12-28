Go to the main site
    Draft law cancelling Law on the First President introduced to Kazakh Majilis

    28 December 2022, 10:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The draft Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan «On annulling the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan «On the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy» was introduced to the Kazakh Majilis, Kazinform reports.

    «The draft law was developed in order to implement amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan following the results of the republican referendum. In particular, Article 46 of the Constitution and paragraph 4 are to be excluded providing for the norm that, in accordance with the amendments to the Constitution, introduced by the Law as of this June 8, the status and powers of the First President of Kazakhstan are determined by the Constitution of the Republic and the constitutional law,» Majilis deputy Arman Kozhakhmetov told the plenary session.

    The MP said the draft law provides for annulment of the corresponding constitutional law due to absence of legal basis.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

