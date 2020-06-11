Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and NGOs

    Draft Concept of state policy in the field of interethnic relations is developed – People’s Assembly

    11 June 2020, 14:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The draft Concept of state policy in the field of interethnic relations was developed in Kazakhstan, this was stated by Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the People’s Assembly Secretariat of the Presidential Administration Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Currently, on behalf of the Head of State measures are being taken to increase the effectiveness of state policy in the field of interethnic relations. The Committee for the Development of Interethnic Relations under the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan was formed.

    In addition, deputy chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan spoke about the activities of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Studies. The director of the Institute is Talgat Kaliyev, a well-known political scientist and experienced specialist.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed