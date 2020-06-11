Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Draft Concept of state policy in the field of interethnic relations is developed – People’s Assembly

Alzhanova Raushan
11 June 2020, 14:57
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The draft Concept of state policy in the field of interethnic relations was developed in Kazakhstan, this was stated by Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the People’s Assembly Secretariat of the Presidential Administration Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Currently, on behalf of the Head of State measures are being taken to increase the effectiveness of state policy in the field of interethnic relations. The Committee for the Development of Interethnic Relations under the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan was formed.

In addition, deputy chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan spoke about the activities of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Studies. The director of the Institute is Talgat Kaliyev, a well-known political scientist and experienced specialist.


