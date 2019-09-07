Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Draft agreement on labor migration in CIS to be discussed in Minsk on Sept 9

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 September 2019, 13:49
Draft agreement on labor migration in CIS to be discussed in Minsk on Sept 9

MINSK. KAZINFORM – A session of the working group to consider a draft agreement on organized recruitment and temporary employment of citizens of the CIS member states in another member state will take place in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 9 September, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The CIS Advisory Council on Labor, Migration and Social Security discussed the importance of the document at its session in September 2018. The agreement was proposed and drafted by Russia.

The draft agreement stipulates new areas of cooperation between the competent authorities of the CIS member states in informatization of the job search process, pre-migration planning, organized recruitment and employment of migrants. «Adopting the document will help create legal and institutional conditions for reproduction, regulation, exchange and efficient exploitation of workforce in the CIS member states, and free movement within the CIS borders with regard to social and economic interests and requirements of the national labor market of every member state,» the press service noted.

Both countries that send migrants and those that receive them have taken interest in the agreement recognizing the importance of the document in regulating labor migration in the post-Soviet space, the novelty of the approaches put forward in the draft agreement, and the necessity to follow a coordinated policy to recruit and employ workforce, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


CIS  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty