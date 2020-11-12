Go to the main site
    Dozens of schools, cultural and healthcare facilities repaired in N Kazakhstan

    12 November 2020, 15:44

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Over 100 schools and over 70 cultural and healthcare facilities have been repaired in North Kazakhstan region this year, akim (governor) Kumar Aksakalov said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the session of the regional administration, governor Aksakalov revealed volumes of construction had grown by 10% across the region.

    «107 school, 42 cultural and 33 healthcare facilities have been repaired in the region this year. Water supply systems and roads have been build and repaired in all corners of the region. The work will be continued next year,» he said.

    Aksakalov added that some 18 billion tenge had been allotted from the local budget to those purposes, 7 billion tenge more than last year.

    «Volume of housing construction has grown by 12.5%. Over 300,000 square meters of housing are to be commissioned by yearend. Despite certain difficulties, we see positive dynamics in the construction sector,» he added.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    North Kazakhstan region Construction
