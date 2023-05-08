Dozens of miners killed in gold mine fire in Peru

LIMA. KAZINFORM Dozens of miners were killed in a fire that occurred on Saturday at a gold mine in southern Peru, local authorities have said, Xinhua reports.

According to media reports, as many as 27 miners could have been killed in the mine run by a small-scale firm located in the Arequipa region, citing a statement by the local government released on Saturday.

The death toll has not been confirmed as there was no way to communicate with the mine by phone, said the statement, adding that a short circuit could have caused the fire.

Health personnel and ambulances have been mobilized to help care for and rescue the injured.

A video posted on Facebook by local media showed dark plumes of smoke pouring out of the site.

It remains unknown whether the fire was contained or extinguished.



