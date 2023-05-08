Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Dozens of miners killed in gold mine fire in Peru

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 May 2023, 12:09
Dozens of miners killed in gold mine fire in Peru Photo: daily-sun.com

LIMA. KAZINFORM Dozens of miners were killed in a fire that occurred on Saturday at a gold mine in southern Peru, local authorities have said, Xinhua reports.

According to media reports, as many as 27 miners could have been killed in the mine run by a small-scale firm located in the Arequipa region, citing a statement by the local government released on Saturday.

The death toll has not been confirmed as there was no way to communicate with the mine by phone, said the statement, adding that a short circuit could have caused the fire.

Health personnel and ambulances have been mobilized to help care for and rescue the injured.

A video posted on Facebook by local media showed dark plumes of smoke pouring out of the site.

It remains unknown whether the fire was contained or extinguished.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region
Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region
May 10. Today's Birthdays
May 10. Today's Birthdays
Thousands still missing as Congo flood survivors search for relatives
Thousands still missing as Congo flood survivors search for relatives
152M babies born preterm in last decade: WHO
152M babies born preterm in last decade: WHO
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation