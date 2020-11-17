Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Dozens of Kazakhstani schoolchildren, teachers get COVID-19 since the start of academic year

    17 November 2020, 13:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 300 schoolchildren and 240 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the academic year, Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service, Ms Yesmagambetova confirmed that since the start of the academic year 302 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered among schoolchildren attending in-person classes at schools across Kazakhstan.

    She added that 456 children continue to receive treatment for COVID-19.

    According to her, 241 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded among teachers and school personnel nationwide.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Education Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped