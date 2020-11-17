Dozens of Kazakhstani schoolchildren, teachers get COVID-19 since the start of academic year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 300 schoolchildren and 240 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the academic year, Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service, Ms Yesmagambetova confirmed that since the start of the academic year 302 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered among schoolchildren attending in-person classes at schools across Kazakhstan.

She added that 456 children continue to receive treatment for COVID-19.

According to her, 241 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded among teachers and school personnel nationwide.



