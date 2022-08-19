19 August 2022 15:16

Dozens killed in forest fires in Algeria

EL KALA. KAZINFORM At least 37 people have died amid wildfires sweeping through eastern Algeria, the country’s civil defense service said on Thursday.

The service added that more than 160 others were injured, several of them critically, in the 128 fires triggered by a heatwave that has brought extreme temperatures of over 47 degrees Celcius to the North African country, EFE reports.

The fatalities included 30 people who died between Wednesday and Thursday in the worst-hit province of El Tarf near the border with Tunisia, prompting Algerian prime minister Aymen Benabderrahmane to visit the area.













Photo: efe.com