Dozens arrested in anti-mafia raids across Europe

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 May 2023, 14:58
Dozens arrested in anti-mafia raids across Europe Photo: aa.com.tr

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Dozens of people have been arrested in a series of coordinated raids across Europe against the Ndrangheta criminal organization, German media reported on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Hundreds of police officers took part in the large-scale operation in six EU countries, including Germany, Italy, France and Belgium, public broadcaster ARD reported, citing security sources.

The operation, codenamed «Eureka,» was the biggest international police action to date targeting the southern Italy-based Ndrangheta mafia group, according to the sources.

Police have so far arrested around 100 mafia members and their supporters, who were involved in drug trafficking, illegal arms trade and money laundering.

The Ndrangheta mafia group is believed to have smuggled large quantities of cocaine from South America to Europe, mostly using large commercial container ports in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The group’s money laundering network was primarily operating from Germany, Belgium and Portugal, and invested in restaurants and real estate in several countries, according to the investigators.


