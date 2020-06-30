Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Dow jumps 580 points as Boeing shares rally

    30 June 2020, 09:37

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM U.S. stocks finished noticeably higher on Monday, boosted by solid gains in Boeing shares.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 580.25 points, or 2.32 percent, to 25,595.80. The S&P 500 was up 44.19 points, or 1.47 percent, to 3,053.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 116.93 points, or 1.20 percent, to 9,874.15, Xinhua reports.

    Boeing shares surged 14.4 percent, leading the gainers in the 30-stock average.

    All the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors closed higher, with industrials and materials up 2.36 percent and 2.03 percent, respectively, outpacing the rest.

    Investors continued to eye the soaring number of coronavirus cases across the country while weighing its impact on an economic recovery.

    More than 2.56 million confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States, with nearly 126,000 deaths, as of Monday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

    U.S. equities declined during the week ending Friday. The Dow dropped 3.3 percent last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 2.9 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Business, companies World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region