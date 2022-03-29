Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Dostyk-Moiynty section updating to ramp up transit between China and Europe

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2022, 10:27
Dostyk-Moiynty section updating to ramp up transit between China and Europe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Usskenbayev shared plans to increase the carrying capacity at some sections, Kazinform reports.

«It is planned to develop three key infrastructure projects to build carrying potential by 2025,» Uskenbayev told the Government meeting. The first one is Dostyk-Moiynty. Its realization will let ramp up traffic transit between China and Europe, increase carrying capacity fivefold and raise service speed up to 1,500 km per a day from 800 km per a day. The second is Darbaza-Maktaaral which will let reduce transit distance to Central Asian countries and provide access to Uzbekistan through the existing checkpoint. The third one will let cut delivery time up to 24 hours.


Government of Kazakhstan   Central Asia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published