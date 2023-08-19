Go to the main site
    Doping scandal: Final decision on Kazakhstani athlete Norah Jeruto not made yet

    19 August 2023, 18:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Sarsen Kurmanbek gave explanation concerning participation of Kazakhstani athlete Norah Jeruto in the doping scandal, Kazinform reports.

    In 2018 Jeruto, the Kenya-born runner, gained Kazakhstan’s citizenship. Since last year she has been taking part in official tournaments on behalf of Kazakhstan. She was the first athlete to win world championship gold for Kazakhstan in the 3,000-meter steeplechase last year.

    She arrived in Kazakhstan in 2017 and the process of registration of the right to defend the colours of Kazakhstan in 2019-2022 started. Prior she took part in competitions of behalf of the Altay Athletics club in Ust Kamenogorsk.

    This April Norah, 27, was provisionally suspended on suspicion of breaking anti-doping rules by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

    Norah Jeruto submitted all medical records to the AIU fully explaining changes in her biological passport due to earlier diseases. The AIU investigation has not come to an end, the final decision on Norah’s breaking anti-doping rules has not been made yet.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

