Donald Trump’s eldest son travels through Mongolia

BAYAN-ULGII. KAZINFORM The eldest son of President of the United States Donald John Trump Jr. has come to Mongolia for a private trip with his son at the beginning of last week.

Mr. Donald Trump Jr. spent most of his travel time in Bayan-Ulgii aimag, where he climbed Altai Tavan Bogd Mountains. Moreover, he made a horseback trip and stayed at a herding family in Tolbo soum. He also visited families in Tsengel and Ulaankhus soums on his way, experiencing nomadic culture and lifestyle, MONTSAME reports.

Mr. Donald Trump Jr. returned his homeland on August 25 and wrote in his Instagram «Guys I’m back after living the Yurt Life with my son Donnie for the past week exploring Mongolia. We covered many miles on horseback and 4WD. Truly one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen and the scenery was actually outdone by the genuine warmth and kindness of the people. After such an amazing experience I’m actually disappointed to be back on the grid.»

Mr. Donald Trump Jr. posted pictures from his adventure in Mongolia on his Instagram. «Mr. Donald Trump Jr. expressed hope come to Mongolia again with his family two years later,» said K. Jandos, who accompanied him.