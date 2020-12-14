Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Donald Trump congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

    14 December 2020, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the United States of America Donald Trump sent a letter of congratulation to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Donald Trump, having cordially congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his fellow people on the 29th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, noted that he joins him in the celebration of Kazakhstan’s nearly three decades as a leader for peace, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia.

    «The past year has brought unprecedented global challenges, but our partnership has endured. Our cooperation to address all facets of the COVID-19 pandemic has been fruitful, and fully in keeping with the breadth and depth of our Enhanced Strategic Partnership. On behalf of the people of the United States, I wish the people of Kazakhstan health and continued prosperity in the year ahead,» the US President says in his letter.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events