Donald Trump congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the United States of America Donald Trump sent a letter of congratulation to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Donald Trump, having cordially congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his fellow people on the 29th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, noted that he joins him in the celebration of Kazakhstan’s nearly three decades as a leader for peace, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia.

«The past year has brought unprecedented global challenges, but our partnership has endured. Our cooperation to address all facets of the COVID-19 pandemic has been fruitful, and fully in keeping with the breadth and depth of our Enhanced Strategic Partnership. On behalf of the people of the United States, I wish the people of Kazakhstan health and continued prosperity in the year ahead,» the US President says in his letter.