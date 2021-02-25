Go to the main site
    Domestic violence against women still a burning issue – Head of State

    25 February 2021, 14:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The problem of domestic violence against women was one of the highlights of President Tokayev’s speech at the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the participants of the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust on Thursday, the Head of State emphasized that domestic violence against women is still a burning issue for Kazakhstan.

    The President revealed that over 2,500 cases of violence against women, including lethal violence, are registered every year in Kazakhstan and that abuse in a domestic setting negatively affects the institution of the family in the country.

    The Head of State said he sees that the pressing issue can be solved only through concerted efforts of the government bodies and non-governmental organizations.

    He also stressed that special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan protecting women and children from domestic abuse are to play a key role in this respect. The units were first established in Kazakhstan back in 1999, but, unfortunately, their staff has been almost halved since then.

    Given that, the President instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to reinstate the personnel of those special units as much as possible in order to protect Kazakhstani women and children from domestic violence.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

