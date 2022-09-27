Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Domestic travelers up to 6.9 mln in 2021

    27 September 2022, 11:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov focused on the progress of the implementation of the tourism business development support national project, Kazinform reports.

    «As part of favorable conditions for the development of business the number of hotel accommodations grew up to 193,000. The number of domestic travelers increased up to 6.9 mln,» he told the meeting.

    The same time tourist industry in 2021 faced challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

    Earlier Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about funding of the 2021-2025 national entrepreneurship development national project.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to build container hub in Aktau Port
    Government will continue work on digital transformation of economy – Kazakh PM
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool