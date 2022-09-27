Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government
Domestic travelers up to 6.9 mln in 2021
27 September 2022, 11:40

Domestic travelers up to 6.9 mln in 2021

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov focused on the progress of the implementation of the tourism business development support national project, Kazinform reports.

«As part of favorable conditions for the development of business the number of hotel accommodations grew up to 193,000. The number of domestic travelers increased up to 6.9 mln,» he told the meeting.

The same time tourist industry in 2021 faced challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

Earlier Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about funding of the 2021-2025 national entrepreneurship development national project.


Related news
Kazakhstan to build container hub in Aktau Port
Government will continue work on digital transformation of economy – Kazakh PM
Read also
Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
Prime Minister Smailov calls on EAEU states to eliminate barriers in government procurements
Kazakh PM arrives in Yerevan for working visit
Ecology Ministry to announce soon comprehensive plan of water sector’s development
Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region
Kazakhstan to implement several projects to increase transit transportations
What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan?
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive