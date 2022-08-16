Qazaq TV
Domestic processing industry preserved positive growth rates - Minister
16 August 2022 11:29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Domestic processing industry has preserved positive growth rates by increasing by 4.9% in January-July 2022, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the weekly Government meeting, Minister Kuantyrov said the positive growth had been registered in 17 regions, especially in East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Abai regions as well as the cities of Almaty and Shymkent. According to the minister, these regions saw an increase in production of foodstuffs, oil products, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, non-ferrous metals and vehicles.

Unlike the abovementioned regions, Zhetysu, Pavlodar and Turkistan regions have reported a decline in production.

Minister Kuantyrov added that the country has seen a 7.7% increase in machine building, a 19.6% increase in car manufacturing, a 2.8% increase in food production, a 9.1% increase in beverage production and so on.


Photo: primeminister.kz



