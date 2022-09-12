Go to the main site
    Domestic pharmaceutical production set to rise to 50% by 2025 in Kazakhstan

    12 September 2022, 15:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to increase its domestic pharmaceutical production to 50% by 2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh Health Deputy Minister Zhandos Burkitbayev, the pharmaceutical industry plays a key tole in the economy of the country as well as in pharmaceutical provision and safety. The task is set to raise the country’s domestic pharmaceutical output to 50% before 2025.

    Last year’s pharmaceutical market of Kazakhstan was estimated at KZT765bn. The domestic pharmaceutical production stood at 25% with the domestic companies making products worth KZT191.6bn.

    There are 88 domestic producers, of which 32 producing pharmaceuticals. Kazakh producers make around 900 names of pharmaceuticals and over 1 thousand medical units.

    Over the first half of 2022, the country’s pharmaceutical market was up 4.9%, totaling KZT84bn.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

