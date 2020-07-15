Go to the main site
    Dombra performance on pink-colored Lake Kobeituz goes viral

    15 July 2020, 16:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Social media users have been wowed by the video in which the performer plays dombra on pink-colored Lake Kobeituz - a famous spot among the population during the quarantine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The video's author is Marzhan Kapsamat, who performs Korugly - the work of Kazakh composer Dauletkerei Shygaiuly - on pink-colored Lake Kobeituz.

    The place of the performance has attracted attention of many people on the social platform. Many Instagram users question the existence of the place seen in the video.

    «Is this real? Where in Kazakhstan is it?» one of the users commented the post.

    Since being shared a few days ago, the video has already garnered close to 11,000 views.

    Notably, Lake Kobeituz, which has turned pink, attracts many people, especially citizens of Nur-Sultan city. The lake is located 160 kilometers from the Kazakh capital in Ereymentau district.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

