Doksuri typhoon makes landfall in east China, affects over 700 thousand people

BEIJING. KAZINFORM More than 700,000 residents of China’s eastern Fujian province were affected by Doksuri Typhoon which made landfall in the country on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 120,000 residents were evacuated to safe areas of Fujian, while 260 hectares of farmland were affected.

Direct economic losses are estimated at 7.3 million US dollars.

According to the national weather service, during the typhoon’s landing on China’s coastal areas, maximum wind speed near its epicenter reached 50 meters per second. The typhoon is expected to move in a northwestern direction with a speed at 30 kilometers per hour and its intensity will gradually weaken.

The weather service says Doksuri has become the most powerful typhoon to hit China in 2023.

Residents are urged to stay at home and make supplies of drinking water and food.

More than 3,000 militaries and over 300 vehicles are involved in tackling the typhoon consequences.

Chinese authorities have allocated 90 million yuans to the provinces of Fujian, Guangdong, Zhejiang to liquidate the consequences of the storms and downpour brought by Doksuri.