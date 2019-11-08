Documents signed at XVI Kazakhstan-Russia Near-Border Coop Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Following the XVI Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk, a number of bilateral documents were signed, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

They are:

- The Concept of Kazakhstan-Russia Near-Border Cooperation Programme;

- The 2020-2022 Programme of Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation;

- The Joint Action Programme between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation on functioning of the checkpoints on the Kazakh-Russian border;

- The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs of the Russian Federation in youth policy;

- The Agreement between the Akimat (administration) of Kostanay region and the Government of Chelyabinsk region on cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, social, cultural and humanitarian spheres;

- The Agreement between the Akimat (administration) of Pavlodar region and the Government of Kurgan region on cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, social, cultural and other spheres;

- The 2019-2021 Action Plan on implementation of the Agreement between the Akimat (administration) of Pavlodar region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the administration of Novosibirsk region of the Russian Federation on trade-economic, social, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation;

- The Agreement on Cooperation between JSC Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund and JSC Russian Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises Support;