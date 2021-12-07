Documentary series about sacred places of Atyrau region to be released

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Documentary series about the sacred places of Atyrau region have been made by a production team led by Kazinform correspondent Viktor Sutyagin, Kazinform has learnt from ATPress.kz.

The documentary series are dedicated to unique, unexplored natural, historical and cultural sights of Atyrau region.

Four series have already been completed and handed to Kanat Azmukhanov, the head of the internal policy department of Atyrau region. The documentary series will be broadcast on regional TV channels.

The production team of the documentary series consists of Viktor Sutyagin as well as cameramen Temirlan Sultangaziyev and Azilkhan Uakhitov. With the financial support of TengizChevroil (TCO) the production team spent months studying archives, collecting legends and historical facts about the little-known sights of Atyrau region.

General Manager for work with the Government of Tengizchevroil Rzabek Artygaliyev believes such documentary series are an example of partnership between the Government, journalist community and TCO. According to him, such content is important not only for the development of tourism in Atyrau region, but also for historical and cultural heritage of the upcoming generations.

Creators of the documentary series are confident that such content will help not only attract tourists to unique, rich culture and nature of Atyrau region, but will also become a source of useful information for schoolchildren and students.

The documentary series will be released in Russian, Kazakh, and English.