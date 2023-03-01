Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Documentary film about Caspian seal die-off awarded at intl film festival

1 March 2023, 18:27
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Film «Why does the Caspian Seal die?» shot by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received an award at the Zilant International Film Festival, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Directed by Akylbek Shalzhanov, the documentary was named the Best Environmental Film.

The film considers the causes of the mass die-off of Caspian seals whose population has sharply declined by 90% in the past 100 years. In 2020, the Caspian seal was included in Kazakhstan’s endangered species list.

Zilant International Film Festival was held on February 25-26 in Kazan, Tatarstan.

