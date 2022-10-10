10 October 2022, 14:25

Documentary by TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President awarded at EURASIA.DOC festival

MINSK. KAZINFORM On October 7 the Belarus Cinema Theatre hosted a solemn awarding ceremony of the VII Festival of Documentary Films of CIS member states EURASIA.DOC.

January tragedy «Qantar qasyreti) film by the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President was shortlisted for the festival. It was awarded the festival diploma For the timeliness of the topic. The film features the events that occurred in Almaty in January when peaceful rallies turned into mass riots.

The first EURASIA.DOC festival took place in June 2016 in Smolensk and Minsk. It brought together documentarians, political analysts, and experts from Belarus, Latvia, Moldova, Russia, the U.S., Ukraine, and Germany. The history of contemporary «color» revolutions became its key topic.

This year 215 applications from 12 post-soviet countries were submitted to the VII festival. 32 documentaries were selected for the festival’s short program.