Documentary about Elbasy to premiere on Khabar TV channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first episode of the documentary film about the life and work of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev by journalist Aigul Adilova is to premiere on Khabar TV channel at 09:40pm on December 1, Kazinform cites the Instagram account of the press service of Elbasy.

The film Strokes to the Portrait created with support of the press service of Elbasy and the Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund includes several episodes, each telling about the life and work of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The documentary featuring exclusive interviews with Elbasy reveals previously unknown sides of his personality.



