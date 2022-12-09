Doctor from Astana wins gold at Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in Dubai

9 December 2022, 19:38

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Olesya Kalinkina, working as an endoscopist doctor at the multipurpose city hospital number 3 in Astana, won gold at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships held in Dubai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

2022 Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships gold medalist Olesya took up the sport just four years ago at the age of 33.

According to her, she received a proposal to be an athlete from Alexander Miroshnikov, coach, powerlifting world champ, prize winner of republican tournaments, who saw her making progress.

«In last May I competed in the Kazakhstan Championships in Almaty winning second place, where I managed to achieve the standard of master of sports during my first tournament,» she said.

The athlete plans to take part in the next Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in India. She believes that the gold medal is the result of hard work and persistence.

Olesya has been working as an endoscopist doctor at the multipurpose city hospital number 3 in Astana since January 2021. She has 11 years of experience in the field.

Olesya regularly attends seminars, conferences, undergoes online training to improve her skills.