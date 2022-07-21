Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dmitry Popko reaches quarterfinal of ATP Challenger event in Nur-Sultan
21 July 2022 19:49

Dmitry Popko reaches quarterfinal of ATP Challenger event in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko advanced to the ATP Challenger event - the President's Cup - in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan defeated Turkish Yankı Erel 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in the second round of the ATP Challenger tournament.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Evgeny Donskoy in the quarterfinal.


Photo: olympic.kz

Related news
Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev advances to main draw of tennis tournament in Czech Republic
Kazakhstani female wrestler clinches bronze at U17 World Championship
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive