21 July 2022 19:49
Dmitry Popko reaches quarterfinal of ATP Challenger event in Nur-Sultan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko advanced to the ATP Challenger event - the President's Cup - in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan defeated Turkish Yankı Erel 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in the second round of the ATP Challenger tournament.
The Kazakhstani is to take on Evgeny Donskoy in the quarterfinal.
Photo: olympic.kz
