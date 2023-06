NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 29 Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko lost to Jonas Forejtek in the Round 2, men’s singles, at the Ostrava Open 2020 by Moneta, underway in the Czech Republic, Sports.kz reads.

The match which lasted for 1 hour 13 minutes ended with a score of 2:6, 3:6.

Earlier Popko was knocked out of the men’s doubles on April 27.