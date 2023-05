Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan fails in 1st round of doubles tournament in Turkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko failed in the first round of the ITF M25 Bodrum Men’s Doubles tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko paired with Georgia’s Aleksandre Metreveli was defeated by the Turkish duo Berk Ilkel and S Mert Ozdemir 3-6, 6-7 in Round of 16 of the ITF men’s doubles tournament in Bodrum, Turkiye.