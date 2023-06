Dmitry Popko eases into Prague 2 Challenger semifinals

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko beat Riccardo Bonadio of Italy at the now-running Prague 2 Challenger, Olympic.kz reads.

The match lasted for 1 hour 23 minutes to end 6-3, 6-2.

In the semifinals Popko will play vs winner of Ugo Carabelli /Facundo Mena match.