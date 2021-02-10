Go to the main site
    Dmitry Popko advances to Biella Challenger 1/8 finals

    10 February 2021, 11:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko has reached the 1/8 finals of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Biella, Italy, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko beat Malek Jaziri of Tunis 6:1, 6:3 in the first round of Biella Challenger.

    In the 1h and 11min match, the Kazakhstani fired one ace, made two double faults and saved two break points out of five.

    Popko is to face German Daniel Masur in the 1/8 finals.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

