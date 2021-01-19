Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dmitry Medvedev congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on Nut Otan victory in elections

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 January 2021, 16:44
Dmitry Medvedev congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on Nut Otan victory in elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan–Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chairman of United Russia (Yedinaya Rossiya) Party, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev held a telephone conversation, Kazinform reports.

Dmitry Medvedev congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the Nut Otan Party’s convincing victory in the Majilis elections highlighting that the election results demonstrate the nationwide confidence and support of the strategic course of the party aimed at people’s and country’s prosperity.

Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked him for the warm words noting with satisfaction the high level of cooperation between the parties.

The sides spoke for further deepening and widening of cooperation between the ruling parties of Kazakhstan and Russia.


