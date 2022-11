Dmitry Legkiy becomes Majilis deputy

31 October 2022, 15:39

31 October 2022, 15:39

Dmitry Legkiy becomes Majilis deputy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission has registered the member of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan Dmitry Legkiy as the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.